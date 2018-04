SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazil-based Marfrig Global Foods SA, which announced plans to buy control of U.S. beef company National Beef on Monday, said it will repay a loan to buy the company with proceeds from the sale of Keystone Foods LLC.

The intention to sell U.S.-based Keystone was unveiled together with Marfrig’s announcement that it will buy control National Beef for $969 million. (Reporting by Ana Mano)