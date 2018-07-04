FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
July 4, 2018 / 6:11 AM / in 2 hours

National Express wins 1 bln euro, 15-year bus contract in Morocco

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - British transport company National Express said its Spanish and Moroccan business has won a 1 billion euro ($1.17 billion) contract in Morocco to run bus services on 61 routes for 15 years.

National Express said on Wednesday that the contract win for its ALSA unit, which will operate the service alongside local operator CityBus, was expected to secure 1 billion euros of revenue over the life of the contract, which will start within a year.

“We have been steadily growing our presence in Morocco as part of our strategy to expand in rapidly growing urban areas, helping to diversify our earnings,” National Express chief executive Dean Finch said in a statement.

$1 = 0.8575 euros Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.