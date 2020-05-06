Industrials
May 6, 2020 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

National Express plans equity raise to reinforce balance sheet

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - British transport firm National Express Group said on Wednesday it plans to raise equity of around 20% of its issued capital to shore up its balance sheet as it secured debt waivers through 2020 to help its business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company, which has seen a collapse in activity due to nationwide lockdowns, said the group’s core profit in 2020 would fall about 40% under a modeled downside scenario.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
