National Express swings to loss in first-half as virus halts travel

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bus company National Express Group Plc reported a pre-tax loss for the first half of 2020 on Thursday and said travel activity remained at “much suppressed levels”, bracing for more pressure on its finances over the next year.

The British company, which operates in eight countries globally, said underlying pre-tax loss was 60.7 million pounds ($79.37 million), compared with a profit of 114.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7648 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)