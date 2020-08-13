UPDATE 1-National Express swings to loss in first half as virus slows travel

(Adds detail on results, background for travel sector)

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bus company National Express Group Plc reported a 60.7 million pounds ($79.37 million) pre-tax loss for the first half of 2020 on Thursday and said travel activity remained at “much suppressed levels”, bracing for more pressure on its finances over the next year.

The company, which operates urban and long haul buses and more than 20,000 school buses in North America, said its crisis planning showed that it would be able to meet renegotiated debt tests over the next year, necessary to satisfy its creditors.

Like other bus service providers, National Express’ finances have taken a big hit from the pandemic as schools were shut and people started working from home after nationwide lockdowns.

“While there are some signs of demand returning, levels are both significantly reduced and subject to variability given local lockdowns, the impact of quarantines and uncertainty over the extent of US school re-openings,” outgoing Chief Executive Officer Dean Finch said in a statement.

The company said it did not know when demand for its services across the UK and the U.S. markets would return and it would continue to take action to strengthen its balance sheet.

The British company, which operates in eight countries globally, said underlying pre-tax loss was 60.7 million pounds, compared with a profit of 114.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7648 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)