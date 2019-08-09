Bollywood dominates 66th National Film Awards

Handout still from "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

Bollywood won big at the National Film Awards on Friday, with “Uri: The Surgical Strike” bagging the most number of prizes.

Gujarati-language film “Hellaro” was crowned the best Indian film of 2018, while “Chalo Jeete Hai”, a short film based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was named the best film on family values.

“Uri: The Surgical Strike” – based on a September 2016 attack that India said hit terrorist camps in Pakistan-administered Kashmir – took home at least four honors, including best director for Aditya Dhar.

One of the year’s biggest hits, the film enjoyed patronage from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his political party, who quoted a dialogue from the film during the run-up to the Indian general elections.

For his role as an army major in the film, actor Vicky Kaushal won the best actor award – an honour he shared with fellow Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who won acclaim for his portrayal of a blind man in “Andhadhun”.

Telugu actor Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her portrayal of yesteryear Indian film star Savitri in the Telugu-language film, “Mahanati”.

“Badhaai Ho”, a family comedy about an older couple, and “Padman” – based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who created a machine to produce low-cost sanitary napkins – won awards titled ‘Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment’ and ‘Best Film on Social Issues’, respectively.

The awards will be handed out at a ceremony at a later date.

