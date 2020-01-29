National Grid moves towards reduced carbon emissions with electricity system contract

Jan 29 (Reuters) - National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said on Wednesday it has agreed contracts with five parties, worth 328 million pounds ($431 million) over a six-year period for a new way to manage the stability of its electricity system.

"This approach is the first of its kind anywhere in the world and is a huge step forward in our ambition to be able to operate the GB electricity system carbon free by 2025," Julian Leslie, ESO Head of Networks said here

National Grid’s ESO said the new approach, agreed with Drax , Rassau Grid Services, Statkraft, Triton and Uniper , will save consumers up to 128 million pounds over the six-year period. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)