National Grid settles with energy regulator over demand forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Electricity pylons and a cooling tower from Eggborough power station are seen above a farmers' field in Kellingley, Britain August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator said on Thursday the country’s National Grid Electricity System Operator had agreed to pay 1.5 million pounds ($2.1 million) to the watchdog for a breach of electricity demand forecasts in 2017.

Ofgem said the operators of the grid, run by National Grid, did not have “adequate controls” in place to provide accurate 7-day ahead electricity demand predictions.

($1 = 0.7265 pounds)