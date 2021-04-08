National Grid settles with energy regulator over demand forecasts

(Reuters) - Britain’s energy regulator said on Thursday the country’s National Grid Electricity System Operator had agreed to pay 1.5 million pounds ($2.1 million) to the watchdog for a breach of electricity demand forecasts in 2017.
Ofgem said the operators of the grid, run by National Grid, did not have “adequate controls” in place to provide accurate 7-day ahead electricity demand predictions.
($1 = 0.7265 pounds)
Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta
