April 12, 2018 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's National Grid sees lower FY headline earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Power grid operator National Grid said on Thursday it expected full-year headline earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be lower due to the impact of major storms in the United States.

The company, however, said it expected underlying EBIT to be in line with its original guidance.

National Grid said its U.S. businesses incurred storm remediation costs of about 140 million pounds ($198.6 million), or about 3 pence per share. ($1 = 0.7048 pounds) (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

