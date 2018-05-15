FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Funds News
May 15, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Zurich agrees 2 bln stg longevity swap for Britain's National Grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Zurich Insurance has agreed a longevity swap deal to cover more than two billion pounds ($2.71 billion) of pensioner liabilities for National Grid, it said on Tuesday.

The Swiss insurer has reinsured a “significant proportion” of the swap with Canada Life, it said in a statement.

The swap reduces the risk of members of the electricity supplier’s pension scheme living longer than expected.

“The policy will provide increased certainty on the cost of providing current benefits, which will therefore reduce the funding risks faced by the Group Trustee and National Grid in the future,” said Jon Carlton, chairman of the trustees of the Electricity Supply Pension Scheme. ($1 = 0.7388 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Simon Jessop, editing by Maiya Keidan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.