Ofgem to probe National Grid UK demand forecasting

May 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s gas and electricity markets regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation into National Grid Plc’s UK transmission business, looking at its obligations to produce and publish appropriate forecasts of demand.

The investigation will examine whether the business has breached rules relating to its duty to operate the system in an economic and efficient manner, the regulator said in a statement.

“This includes but is not limited to producing and publishing appropriate forecasts of demand,” Ofgem added. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)