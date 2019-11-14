Industry, Materials and Utilities
November 14, 2019 / 7:50 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK's National Grid posts lower first-half profit

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - National Grid, which is facing an investigation over a widespread power cut in Britain a few months ago, reported a drop in first-half earnings compared with last year, when it recorded a legal settlement income.

Profit before tax at the London-listed grid operator fell 23% to 404 million pounds ($516.96 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30. A year ago, it had received 94 million pounds in legal settlement income at its National Grid Ventures business.

$1 = 0.7815 pounds Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru

