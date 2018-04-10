National Grid forecasts low electricity demand in Britain this summer

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s National Grid said on Tuesday it expects low demand for electricity this summer as small-scale renewables output increases.

In its summer outlook report, National Grid said peak transmission system demand for high summer (June-August) was forecast at 33.7 gigawatts (GW) and the summer minimum at 17 GW.

“The increase in distribution connected generation, for example wind and solar PV, has contributed to this downward trend in demand,” the grid operator said in the report.

However, increased renewables output can create challenges.

“As a result, we may need to take more actions to curtail generation and possibly instruct inflexible generators to reduce their output in order to balance the system,” the report added.

Total UK gas demand for this summer is forecast at 35.7 billion cubic metres, slightly lower than last summer.

However, National Grid said its expects one of the highest volumes of maintenance on the gas transmission system to date this summer. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Susan Fenton)