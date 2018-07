July 23 (Reuters) - Investment banking and asset management firm National Holdings Corp said it appointed Henry Kaplan as president and chief operating officer of its unit, National Asset Management Inc.

Kaplan was also named executive vice president of investment solutions at National Securities Corp, a unit of the company.

Prior to National Holdings, Kaplan held the role of managing director at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru)