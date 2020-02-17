Australia's National Storage REIT says Warburg Pincus has made A$1.73 bln bid

Feb 18 (Reuters) - National Storage REIT on Tuesday revealed New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus as the third suitor to be in the race to buy Australia’s largest self-storage operator, offering A$1.73 billion ($1.16 billion).

The A$2.20 per share, non-binding, indicative proposal from Warburg Pincus competes with China’s Gaw Capital Partners similar offer and New York-listed Public Storage’s A$2.40 per share approach.