Australia's National Storage REIT says Warburg Pincus has made A$1.73 bln bid

Feb 18 (Reuters) - National Storage REIT on Tuesday revealed New York-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus as the third suitor to be in the race to buy Australia’s largest self-storage operator, offering A$1.73 billion ($1.16 billion).

The A$2.20 per share, non-binding, indicative proposal from Warburg Pincus competes with China’s Gaw Capital Partners similar offer and New York-listed Public Storage’s A$2.40 per share approach.

$1 = 1.4905 Australian dollars Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

