Redstone family says special CBS dividend would be invalid

May 16 (Reuters) - National Amusements Inc, the movie theater company owned by the Redstone family that controls CBS Corp and Viacom Inc, said in a court filing on Wednesday that a proposed CBS dividend diluting its voting power would be invalid.

CBS said on Monday that a special committee of its board directors was planning to issue a special dividend in the form of stock that would reduce National Amusements’ voting control over the company from 80 percent to 17 percent.