FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 16, 2018 / 8:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ruling on CBS's lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Delaware Judge Andre Bouchard said on Wednesday that he would deliver his ruling on CBS Corp’s request for a temporary restraining order against controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc on Thursday.

Bocuhard said he wanted no action to be taken until his ruling is delivered. It was not immediately clear what effect Bouchard’s move had on the changes in CBS’s corporate bylaws by National Amusements, carried out earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.