Ruling on CBS's lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday

May 16 (Reuters) - Delaware Judge Andre Bouchard said on Wednesday that he would deliver his ruling on CBS Corp’s request for a temporary restraining order against controlling shareholder National Amusements Inc on Thursday.

Bocuhard said he wanted no action to be taken until his ruling is delivered. It was not immediately clear what effect Bouchard’s move had on the changes in CBS’s corporate bylaws by National Amusements, carried out earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; editing by Jonathan Oatis)