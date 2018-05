WILMINGTON, Del, May 17 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge ordered on Thursday the lifting of a temporary restraining order that he issued on Wednesday to prevent National Amusements Inc, owned by the Redstone family, from interfering with the board of CBS Corp .

The board was scheduled to meet later Thursday to consider stripping Shari Redstone of her voting power over CBS, and CBS said she might sack the board if she was not restrained by the court. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)