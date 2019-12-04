UPDATE 1-National Bank of Canada quarterly profit beats on growth across units

(Adds details from the release, compares with analysts’ estimates)

Dec 4 (Reuters) - National Bank of Canada’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ expectations on Wednesday, helped by growth across segments.

Net income rose 5% to C$270 million ($202.99 million) in its personal and commercial banking unit and 10% to C$130 million in its wealth management business.

Canada’s sixth-largest lender’s loans grew 5% to C$153.25 billion in the quarter, with mortgage loans climbing nearly 6% to C$80.21 billion, despite stringent lending rules introduced by Canada’s financial regulators in January 2018.

Total loan-loss provisions, or the money a bank sets aside to cover unpaid loans, increased nearly 22% in the fourth quarter ended Oct 31.

Net income rose to C$604 million, or C$1.67 per share, from C$566 million, or C$1.52 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2DKGlP6)

Excluding one-time items, the bank earned C$1.69 per share, beating average analysts’ estimate of C$1.62, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 1.3301 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)