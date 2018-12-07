Lawsuit says National Geographic copied 'Wild America' show

National Geographic Partners, owner of the National Geographic television network, has been hit with a lawsuit in Denver federal court accusing it of copying the PBS television program “Wild America” for its own outdoor series, “America the Wild.”

Filed on Wednesday by “Wild America” host and producer Marty Stouffer, the lawsuit said the National Geographic show closely tracks the subject matter, storylines and filming styles of the highly successful “Wild America” series, with even the bearded hosts of the two shows having an uncanny resemblance.

