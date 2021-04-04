Saudi National Bank names Khudairy as chairman following NCB-SAMBA merger

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi National Bank, formed after the merger of National Commercial Bank and SAMBA Financial Group, named Ammar Abdul Wahed al-Khudairy on Sunday as chairman of the newly merged bank.

Khudairy will replace Saeed Mohammed Alghamdi, who was earlier named as managing director and CEO of Saudi Arabia’s biggest lender, the bank said in a statement.

Yazeed Abdulrahman al-Humied was named vice chairman of board, the statement said.

Saudi National Bank is the country’s biggest lender with $239 billion in combined assets.

Volatile oil prices and weak economic growth are pushing bank consolidation across the Gulf.

Saudi Arabia has encouraged consolidation in the banking sector as it seeks to create stronger entities able to support the role the private sector can play in its push to diversify its oil-dependent economy.