Saudi lender NCB's quarterly profit rises 3.5 pct

DUBAI, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB), the country’s largest lender, saw a 3.5 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations, while its annual profit met analysts’ forecasts.

The bank, which is in merger talks with Riyad Bank , made a net profit of 2.65 billion riyals ($706.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 2.56 billion riyals in the same period of 2017, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

It is the second Saudi bank to report earnings results after Samba Financial Group, which made a net profit of 1.41 billion riyals in the period, up from 1.21 billion riyals in the same period of last year, Reuters calculated from financial statements in the absence of a quarterly breakdown.

Saudi banks are expected to report modest lending growth in the coming months as net interest margins improve as result of higher interest rates and more robust economic growth due to expansion in the oil sector.

NCB reported an 8.8 percent rise in annual profit for 2018 to 10.67 billion riyals, from 9.80 billion riyals in the year earlier as a result of higher total operating income and lower operating expenses.

That was in line with the average forecast of eight analysts who expected the bank to make a profit of 10.86 billion riyals, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)