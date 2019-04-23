Financials
April 23, 2019 / 1:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Saudi's National Commercial Bank says Q1 profit rises 5.7 pct

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s National Commercial Bank (NCB), the country’s largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 5.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit.

The lender made a net profit of 3.16 billion riyals ($842.67 million)in the three-month period ending March 31, 2019 compared to 2.99 billion riyals a year ago, it said in a statement.

Saudi banks are expected to benefit from a recovery in credit growth in 2019, as well as an improvement in margins that will help support profitability. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

