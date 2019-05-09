11th Circuit revives part of lawsuit over Nationstar's insurance charges

A federal appeals court has revived part of a proposed class action against Nationstar Mortgage, ruling that the servicer will have to face allegations that it violated a Florida law by charging homeowners thousands of dollars for unnecessary insurance.

In an unpublished decision on Wednesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also affirmed the dismissal of claims that Nationstar violated the U.S. Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, agreeing with a lower court that it is not subject to that law. Circuit Judges Stanley Marcus, Adalberto Jordan and Kevin Newsom served on the panel.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VYCGHQ