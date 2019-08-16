Nationstar defeats racketeering lawsuit over home insurance costs

Nationstar Mortgage has defeated a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of inflating premiums for property insurance that mortgage borrowers were forced to buy when their own policies lapsed by adding in the costs of improper kickbacks.

In a decision on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson in Trenton, New Jersey, said the homeowners’ proposed class action was barred by the so-called filed-rate doctrine, the legal principle that regulators have the exclusive authority to approve insurance rates and courts should not interfere in that process.

