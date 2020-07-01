Borrowers lose challenge to force-placed insurance 'kickbacks' -3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court Wednesday ruled against homeowners unhappy about prices they were charged for “force-placed” insurance, saying the alleged overcharges had been “baked into” rates disclosed to state regulators.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected class-action claims by New Jersey and North Carolina homeowners against reverse mortgage lender Nationstar Mortgage LLC, hazard insurer Great American Assurance Co and hazard insurance agent Willis of Ohio Inc.

