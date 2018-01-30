Nationstar settles with Massachusetts over mortgage servicing practices

Nationstar Mortgage has agreed to provide millions of dollars in mortgage relief to Massachusetts borrowers to resolve allegations that it violated a state law requiring it to help homeowners avoid foreclosure, state Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday.

The settlement resolves claims that Nationstar, the country’s largest non-bank mortgage servicer, violated the 2012 Massachusetts law by failing to make a good faith effort to put borrowers into more affordable home loans, Healey said in a statement.

