January 30, 2018 / 10:15 PM / in 7 hours

Nationstar settles with Massachusetts over mortgage servicing practices

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Nationstar Mortgage has agreed to provide millions of dollars in mortgage relief to Massachusetts borrowers to resolve allegations that it violated a state law requiring it to help homeowners avoid foreclosure, state Attorney General Maura Healey said on Tuesday.

The settlement resolves claims that Nationstar, the country’s largest non-bank mortgage servicer, violated the 2012 Massachusetts law by failing to make a good faith effort to put borrowers into more affordable home loans, Healey said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BEwKFQ

