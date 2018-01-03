FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Westlaw News
January 3, 2018 / 10:56 PM / in 17 minutes

Nationstar accused of trade secret theft over home valuation product

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Nationstar Mortgage was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday by Hawaii-based data analytics company Collateral Analytics accusing the mortgage servicer of stealing trade secrets to create a knock-off product for valuing U.S. real estate.

Filed in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said Nationstar, a customer of Collateral Analytics, used what it learned from the analytics company to copy its tools and create a competing product, violating a confidentiality agreement and numerous state and federal laws.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E1nnl7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.