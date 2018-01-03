Nationstar accused of trade secret theft over home valuation product

Nationstar Mortgage was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday by Hawaii-based data analytics company Collateral Analytics accusing the mortgage servicer of stealing trade secrets to create a knock-off product for valuing U.S. real estate.

Filed in San Francisco federal court, the lawsuit said Nationstar, a customer of Collateral Analytics, used what it learned from the analytics company to copy its tools and create a competing product, violating a confidentiality agreement and numerous state and federal laws.

