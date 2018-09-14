Britain's Nationwide announces $1.7 billion in additional technology spend

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society said on Friday it would spend an additional 1.3 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) on technology, as the British lender works to keep pace with the growing popularity of online and mobile banking.

“At a time when customer expectations of service are rapidly changing in a digital world, we are investing to ensure that we continue to transform member experience on the high street,” said Nationwide Chief Executive Joe Garner.