September 14, 2018 / 6:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Nationwide announces $1.7 billion in additional technology spend

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society said on Friday it would spend an additional 1.3 billion pounds ($1.70 billion) on technology, as the British lender works to keep pace with the growing popularity of online and mobile banking.

“At a time when customer expectations of service are rapidly changing in a digital world, we are investing to ensure that we continue to transform member experience on the high street,” said Nationwide Chief Executive Joe Garner.

$1 = 0.7627 pounds Reporting by Emma Rumney; editing by John O'Donnell

