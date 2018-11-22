Financials
November 22, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's Nationwide profit falls 17 pct on technology investment

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society , one of Britain’s three biggest mortgage providers, said its profit for the first six months of the financial year fell 17 percent, as it booked a charge for asset write-offs and technology investments.

Nationwide said its statutory profit was 516 million pounds ($660 million), down from 628 million in the same period a year ago but in line with expectations.

Unlike rival listed banks such as Lloyds and Barclays which have a goal of delivering ever higher profits to their shareholders, Nationwide operates as a society owned by its customers and has said it will be comfortable keeping annual profits at between 0.9 to 1.3 billion pounds per year.

$1 = 0.7816 pounds Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.