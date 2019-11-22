Financials
November 22, 2019 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's Nationwide reports first half profits fall 33%

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society reported a 33% fall in profit for the first half of its financial year, as it took a fresh charge for mis-selling insurance products and saw its interest margin fall.

The bellwether mortgage lender said its underlying profit fell to 307 million pounds ($396.67 million) in the April-September period from 460 million pounds a year ago.

Nationwide’s net interest margin - a closely-watched measure of underlying profitability - fell to 1.12%, down from 1.23% a year ago as competition in the mortgage market continues to bite. ($1 = 0.7739 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below