FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 22, 2018 / 6:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

British lender Nationwide annual profit falls 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Nationwide Building Society , one of Britain’s three biggest mortgage providers, on Tuesday said its annual profit fell 7 percent amid intense competition in the market for home loans.

Nationwide reported an annual profit of 977 million pounds ($1.31 billion), down from 1.05 billion pounds a year earlier, and said annual profits of between 0.9 to 1.3 billion pounds per year would ensure it meets its capital strength targets.

It was Nationwide’s second consecutive year of declining profits, which it blamed on costs from buying back its own debt as well as increased competition and continued low interest rates. ($1 = 0.7449 pounds) (Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.