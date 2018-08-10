Profits at Britain's Nationwide drop 13 pct in first quarter

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Nationwide Building Society said on Friday its pre-tax profit fell by 13 percent in the first quarter as intense competition continued to dent its performance.

Nationwide, one of the country’s top three mortgage lenders, reported a pre-tax profit of 281 million pounds ($360 million) for the period, down from 322 million pounds a year earlier.

However, it said its gross mortgage lending rose 3.7 percent to 8.4 billion pounds, from 8.1 billion pounds during the first quarter of 2017.