Native American payday lender cannot enforce arbitration agreement – 3rd Circuit

The mandatory arbitration agreement in payday lender AWL Inc’s online loan agreements is unenforceable because it provides that all disputes will be governed solely by the law of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe of Indians, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the agreement violates public policy by stripping borrowers of their substantive rights under federal statutes like the Truth in Lending Act and the Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organization Act.

