MOVES-Natixis names Alexander deputy CEO for corporate and investment banking, Americas

May 9 (Reuters) - Natixis has named Kevin Alexander deputy chief executive officer of Natixis corporate and investment banking, Americas, the bank announced Wednesday.

In his expanded role, Alexander will oversee the growth of the bank’s corporate and investment banking Americas platform, according to a news release.

“Kevin’s appointment to deputy CEO is a testament to the continuity and success that defines our leadership team,” Stephane About, chief executive officer, Natixis corporate and investment banking, Americas, said in the release.

Alexander has worked at the bank for 19 years, and previously served as head of investment banking and global markets, Americas. Before that he was global head of the global structured credit and solutions team and the US head of the workout portfolio, according to the release.

He got his start as an economic analyst at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

“Kevin has been an instrumental contributor to Natixis’ growth for almost twenty years and we look forward to his future contributions,” About said.

Natixis last week announced it had hired Michael Moravec as head of investment banking, Americas. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss Editing by Michelle Sierra)