MOVES-Natixis appoints Saint Victor to replace Proglio as board member

PARIS, April 12 (Reuters) - French investment bank Natixis SA said on Friday it had appointed Diane de Saint Victor as an independent board member, replacing Henri Proglio.

The new board member has held several senior jobs at large companies such as General Electric, Thales and Airbus.

Proglio, the former chief executive of French state-controlled power utility EDF, will remain on Natixis’s board, but with no voting rights.

Paris-based Natixis bank is controlled by French cooperative lender BPCE. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by David Evans)