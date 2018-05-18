Natixis says confident in CIB revenue growth targets

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - Natixis outgoing chief executive Laurent Mignon said on Friday the bank had continued to gain market share in fixed income trading in the first quarter and he was confident on long-term revenue targets for corporate and investment bank.

“If you take clear numbers, you take away the CVA/DVA and the exchange rate...the activity is up 5 percent for CIB, 5 percent is higher than our target for the plan. And what we have said is 3 percent,” Mignon told analysts during a call, speaking of CIB annual revenue growth targets for 2018-2020.

“I’m pretty confident, and I think it’s a good start,” he added.

Natixis shares were up 3.5 percent and on course for best day in three months after it reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profits.

Revenue at its corporate and investment bank was down 3 percent, weighed by a fall in equity trading revenue and historically high results a year ago.