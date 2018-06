Natixis to close commodity trade finance desks in Geneva and Dubai

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - French investment bank Natixis is to close commodity trade finance (CTF) desks in Geneva and Dubai as part of its new strategic plan. “Natixis has decided to close down its CTF office in Geneva and activity in Dubai,” the bank said in an emailed statement. “Natixis will refocus its Energy & Natural Resources EMEA CTF activities in Paris on mid-and-large size Commodity Trade Finance clients. These adjustments will have a marginal impact on its activities”.

Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva Editing by Gus Trompiz