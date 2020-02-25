Funds News
February 25, 2020 / 7:18 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

French bank Natixis to sell 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a 29.5% stake in credit insurance company Coface to U.S. company Arch Capital Group.

Natixis said it was selling the Coface stake at a price of 10.70 euros per share, marking a discount of around 6% to Coface’s closing price of 11.38 euros on Feb. 24.

Natixis will hold 12.2% of Coface following the sale, which would free up 35 basis points for Natixis’ core equity tier one capital ratio but generate a one-off goodwill impairment charge of around 100 million euros ($108.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020.

$1 = 0.9223 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below