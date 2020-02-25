French bank Natixis to sell 29.5% stake in Coface to Arch Capital

PARIS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis said on Tuesday that it had agreed to sell a 29.5% stake in credit insurance company Coface to U.S. company Arch Capital Group.

Natixis said it was selling the Coface stake at a price of 10.70 euros per share, marking a discount of around 6% to Coface’s closing price of 11.38 euros on Feb. 24.

Natixis will hold 12.2% of Coface following the sale, which would free up 35 basis points for Natixis’ core equity tier one capital ratio but generate a one-off goodwill impairment charge of around 100 million euros ($108.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020.