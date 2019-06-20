French bank Natixis defends position of H2O arm after Morningstar blow

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis defended on Thursday its H2O Asset Management fund division, after a decision by Morningstar to put its rating on H2O under review hit Natixis’ shares.

“These elements in no way call into question the liquidity and the performance of H2O’s funds,” Natixis said in a statement, about H2O and the Morningstar decision.

Natixis owned 49.99% in H2O on Dec. 31, 2018, according to its website.

Natixis’ shares were down 10.6% by 1325 GMT. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)