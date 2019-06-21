UPDATE 1-French bank Natixis shares extend losses on H2O fund worries

* Natixis shares down 2.6%, after 11.8% fall Thursday

* Follows review of H2O fund by Morningstar

* HSBC downgrades Natixis, cautious on outflows (Adds details, updates share price)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta, Thyagaraju Adinarayan and Simon Jessop

PARIS/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Natixis shares fell further on Friday, extending heavy losses from the previous day on concerns that the French bank’s H20 asset management arm could suffer outflows of client cash.

London-based H2O, a key contributor of profits at Natixis Investment Managers, has been put in the spotlight by fund ratings agency Morningstar, which placed one of its funds under review, citing liquidity and governance questions.

That prompted Natixis and H2O, one of the bank’s boutique asset managers, to defend the fund’s holdings on Thursday.

After initially clawing back some of Thursday’s 11.8% fall, Natixis shares again turned lower and at 0754 GMT were trading down 2.6% at 3.38 euros, as analysts voiced caution.

Downgrading Natixis to ‘hold’ from ‘buy’ with a reduced target price of 4 euros from 6 euros, HSBC’s Kiri Vijayarajah said he would wait to see if investors withdrew money from H2O.

“Adverse news around high-margin H20 affiliate could prompt outflows and possible forced sales of illiquid positions,” he wrote in a note to clients. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Thyagaraju Adinarayan, Simon Jessop and Josephine Mason; Editing by Alexander Smith)