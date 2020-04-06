Morningstar downgrades rating on H2O's Allegro fund to 'negative'

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Fund rating company Morningstar said on Monday it had downgraded H2O Asset Management’s Allegro fund to ‘negative’ from ‘neutral’ on concern about risk management at the company.

The downgrade comes after a period of review and follows hefty losses for the fund during market turmoil in March. It also comes a year after Morningstar had raised concerns about its holdings in illiquid debt.

“The fund’s bold macro bets have led to extreme losses in the market turbulence of March 2020 and were not adequately reined in by formal risk controls,” Morningstar said in a note. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Iain Withers)