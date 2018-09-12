UPDATE 1-Natixis to sell business lines to parent bank for $3.1 bln

(Adds details, quote)

PARIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis said on Wednesday it planned to sell several specialised finance businesses to its parent bank for 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) as it focuses on asset management.

The French investment bank said the deal would allow it to pay shareholders a special dividend of 1.5 billion euros, or possibly less if proceeds were used for an acquisition.

“This planned transaction would give Natixis further financial firepower to invest in its differentiating asset-light business lines – primarily asset management,” Chief Executive Francois Riahi said in a statement.

Natixis said the deal would leave it with a warchest of 2.5 billion euros for acquisitions over the 2018-2020 period, although it currently had no specific deal in the works.

Natixis said its parent bank, unlisted French cooperative lender BPCE, planned to buy its consumer financing, factoring, leasing, sureties and guarantees, and securities services businesses.

Following the transaction, Natixis expects to raise its target for return on tangible equity in 2020 to between 14 percent and 15.5 percent from a previous target of between 13 percent and 14.5 percent.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.