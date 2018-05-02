MOVES-Natixis names Moravec head of investment banking Americas

NEW YORK, May 2 (LPC) - Natixis has named Michael Moravec, the former head of EMEA leveraged finance at Barclays, as head of investment banking, Americas, according to a news release Tuesday.

Moravec, who is based in New York, reports locally to Kevin Alexander, managing director, and globally to Mohamed Kallala, global head of investment banking.

“Michael is a seasoned executive whose experience will support Natixis’ continued growth and success. We look forward to his future contributions,” Stephane About, chief executive officer, CIB Americas, Natixis, said in the release.

Moravec previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Bank of America. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)