FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 2, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Natixis names Moravec head of investment banking Americas

Kristen Haunss

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (LPC) - Natixis has named Michael Moravec, the former head of EMEA leveraged finance at Barclays, as head of investment banking, Americas, according to a news release Tuesday.

Moravec, who is based in New York, reports locally to Kevin Alexander, managing director, and globally to Mohamed Kallala, global head of investment banking.

“Michael is a seasoned executive whose experience will support Natixis’ continued growth and success. We look forward to his future contributions,” Stephane About, chief executive officer, CIB Americas, Natixis, said in the release.

Moravec previously worked at Lehman Brothers and Bank of America. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.