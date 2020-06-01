Morgan Stanley sues Natixis for indemnification in mortgage securities litigation

Morgan Stanley sued Natixis Real Estate Capital Inc on Monday, seeking the reimbursement of at least $26.85 million in losses from nine lawsuits arising from the issuance of residential mortgage-backed securities prior to the 2008 financial crisis.

According to a summons filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, Natixis breached 10 indemnification agreements related to its role in providing residential mortgages that Morgan Stanley packaged into securities in 2006 and 2007.

