MOVES-Natixis names Natixis IM COO and Ostrum AM CEO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - French investment bank Natixis said on Wednesday it has appointed Joseph Pinto as chief operating officer of Natixis Investment Managers and Philippe Setbon as chief executive officer of Ostrum Asset Management.

Pinto will take up the newly-created role in the coming months and report to Natixis Investment Managers’ Chief Executive Officer Jean Raby.

Setbon will replace Matthieu Duncan, who will step down as the CEO of Ostrum Asset Management at the end of November after three years at the helm.

Ostrum Asset Management is an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers.

Both Pinto and Setbon will be members of the Natixis Executive Committee and Natixis Investment Managers Management Committee. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)