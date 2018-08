MADRID, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French investment bank Natixis said on Wednesday it appointed Jean-Philippe Adam as head of its corporate and investment banking (CIB) team in Spain and Portugal.

Adam, who replaces Carlos Perello, will keep his position as head of CIB in Latin America. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Andres Gonzalez, edited by Paul Day and Jane Merriman)