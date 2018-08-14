FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2018 / 10:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Natixis names head of energy and natural resources unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - France’s Natixis SA named Tim Polvado head of energy and natural resources division for Americas region, expanding on his previous role as head of U.S. energy unit.

He will report locally to Benjamin Sirgue, the head of the bank’s strategic sectors division for Americas region, and globally to Dominique Fraisse, the global head of the bank’s energy and natural resources division.

The bank also hired Nathaniel Raggette from RBC Capital Markets as managing director of its energy and natural resources division for Americas. Raggette will report to Polvado. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru)

